ASB elections encourages students to vote

ASB elections are here Tuesday, April 24, come vote and get free snacks at the quad in LBCC and meet the current ASB president Javier Salcedo is transferring to CSULB.

Garrett Flowers, 25, a philosophy major said he was walking to class and he saw the voting booth and he said, “ I finally got a chance to vote. Flowers said he voted for Donnell Jones for student trustee and Jaren Leary for vice president. “Donnell Jones came in at LBCC around the same time I did and he always been genuine, a really cool guy, and he has always been shooting for greatness and I’m friends with Donnell Jones.”

Alexis Jenkns 21, a biochemistry major, was walking to class and saw the booth, and said she wanted to vote. Jenkins said she voted for Andrew Mvrvos for PCC ASB vice president because he is her friend and did not know that he was running, until today. Jenkins said, “Okay, I am voting for you.” She said Mvros is the only reason she voted.

Cameron Bell, a music major, 19 said, “I want to thank LBCC for being so generous as to let us enjoy good music, play good music on this campus. I played on this campus on his bass for two years and everyone loves it. It has been a joy because he has been given so many opportunities to where he wants to be in the future.”

Javier Salcedo, 21, a business and communications major the ASB president said, “I am here to push students to vote for their ASB representatives for the 2018 -2019 academic year. I wanted more students to be involved and to exercise their rights. Also for LBCC students to vote and they can find the link online, stop by the A-building or fish bowl because it is always open, and it is a great place to go. Jan Paolo is a great fit for ASB president.”

Salcedo said he is transferring to CSULB next semester.