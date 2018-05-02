Film Club hosts panel Q & A for aspiring filmmakers

The LBCC Film Club hosted a Q&A panel on Monday, April 30 at the LAC Studio for students interested in pursuing a career in the industry.

With Mike Roberts as the host, the panel consisted of Professor of Screenwriting Alison Hoffman, Professor of Film Studies David Parrish and Professor of Cinematography Erik Martinez.

With the interest of students becoming film makers or being with in the film industry, Parish advice that they are the future. “You guys are really gonna make a difference.”

The panel also talked about advices on multiple topics, including screenwriting and answering concerns of the those who asked questions.

Martinez spoke about the growing change of diversity from a question, saying that audience can be attracted with a diverse cast when making films.

The panel had agreed that working hard and fighting for your work is important as much as contacting the higher grounds and gaining courage makes the difference.

“We all were having a conversation, I suppose when it was just (back and forth) question and answer.” said Hoffman about her thoughts after the panel.

To view the full panel or more information about the club, visit their social media links on Facebook under LBCC Film Club or Instagram @filmclub.lbcc