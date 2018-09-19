The Vikings have a blowout victory against LA Valley 54-24

The Vikings played host to their third regular season game having a blowout win with a score of 54-24 against LA Valley College on Sept. 15.

Vikings high powered offense showed up again with a quick touchdown score from freshman running back Teshawn White on the Vikings second drive of the game.

The Vikings offense took a 24-7 lead at half time, but the Monarchs came out looking to spoil the Vikings home outing with a score then a field goal stalling the Viking lead to 24-17.

The Vikings were able to maintain control of the game with balanced scoring, with there being 5 touchdown scores in the second half.

Freshman running back Teshawn White and freshman quarterback Drake Peabody both had big games for the Vikings, Teshawn white rushed for 117 yards and 2 touchdowns while Drake Peabody threw for 207 passing yards for 2 touchdown scores while also rushing for 58 yards and scoring a rushing touchdown for himself as well.

Peabody spoke about how a dominating win like this will help the team going forward, “It boosts the team confidence, we know we got a tough game next game so we’re just going to prepare and get ready for next week.” Peabody said.

The Vikings would go on to play their back up freshman Jonathan Murphy who would continue the scoring trend who rushed for a touchdown.

Defense came up big too with freshman defensive back Jack Genova coming up with 7 solo tackles, while freshman defensive back Justin Almond assisted on 4 tackles.

The Vikings only allowed 2 rushing first downs from the Monarchs compared to the Vikings 16 first down pick ups.

Even in a blowout win Coach Brett Peabody still thinks his team could improve on a lot of things with an important game coming up next week, “ Penalties, we blew some coverage and our punt unit was really bad again it killed us against Mt.Sac and our kick off coverage were terrible so we have to clean those things up.” Peabody said.

Coach Brett Peabody confronted his team after the game stating that they couldn’t make the same mental and silly mistakes they made against the Monarchs against a much tougher opponent next week in Riverside City College.

The Vikings will be at back at home once again on Saturday against Riverside City College at Veterans Memorial Stadium at 5 p.m.