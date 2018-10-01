Family, friends cry for slain former LBCC football player at vigil

Friends and family gathered on Thursday evening to mourn for a former LBCC football player that was shot and killed at a Jack in the Box drive thru on Wednesday.

Members of Guy Alford’s family, friends, and community members held a vigil alongside of the sidewalk at the Jack In The Box. They lit candles and placed them alongside the sidewalk of the drive thru he was gunned down at, placing a football in the front.

Alford’s 10 year old brother Amari Alford, was grief-stricken describing his love for his older brother.

“I love my brother a lot. He feeds me, he takes me places, he takes to school. He helps me, and I just love him,” Amari said to the media through tears.

Alford’s 13 year old brother Shaheim Alford came forward to speak but was too distraught at the time.

Alford’s mother shared her son’s passion for football since he was young with the dream of making it to the NFL.

Alford graduated from Bishop Alemany High School and played for the LBCC vikings football team for 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons as a safety.

“He loved that school, he choose that school because he wanted to play for them. It wasn’t because he had to go there it was because he chose to go there,” said Alford’s mother, April Roby-Alford.

The LBCC football team held a candlelight vigil at the Veterans Memorial Stadium to honor their former teammate on Wednesday.

Members of the LBCC football team that played with him in past seasons shared they would always remember Alford as a great leader, a hard worker, and a source of motivation for a lot of the freshman players on the team as the former defensive captain.

Cross Poyer a defensive back for LBCC said, “He was very aggressive and always hard working, that’s something that you will hear a lot when someone brings up Guy.”

Poyer said he took a lot of traits from Alford in his leadership skills and his dedication to the team on and off the field as a defensive captain this year.

Head coach Brett Peabody said, “We always called him the humble beast, he was a beast on the field he always came prepared. Off the field he was quiet and humble, a great guy to be around with an infectious smile.”

“It’s a tremendous lost in terms that he did things the way you would expect these guy to be. Be hard working, be coachable, be respectful, have a good attitude and care for one another on the team,” Peabody said.

The details of the shooting are still unclear and have not been issued out by police as the investigation is ongoing.