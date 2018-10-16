Great communication helps LBCC defeat Pasadena 2-0

Midfielder Oskar Raymundo scored the first goal to lead the Vikings over Pasadena City College with a 2-0 win on Friday.

LBCC increased their record to 8-2-2, as Pasadena City College becomes 4-6-1.

Vikings Head Coach Cameron Beaulac was confident with the mens team, “I had full confidence in them, they played good especially towards the end,” said Beaulac.

The Lancers had disputes during the game with the referee as they believed the referee was calling the fouls incorrectly.

The Lancers had more control over the ball in the beginning but after the Vikings scored their first goal, the Vikings stayed in control.

Communication was key for the Vikings as they stayed calm and confident throughout the game, while the Lancers became frustrated as they couldn’t seem to finish.

One yellow card was called for the Vikings defender Adrian Martinez and another for defender Javier Gonzalez.

Head coach Beaulac also had disputed with the referee as he thought that more yellow cards should’ve been called against Pasadena.

Top scorer for the Vikings, Sergio Flores was confident after the game, “I knew I could score, so I did. But I think my teammates did good today and we’re ready for the next game,” Flores said.

Near the end of the game, the Lancers frustrations showed as Lancers forward Eduardo Gonzalez received a red card for picking up and slamming one of the Vikings.

Vikings goalkeeper Mario DeLaTorre didn’t have to work much having only 2 saves, “Today I felt good, I wasn’t that active but next game I think my team will do good,” said DeLaTorre.

LBCC prepares to host East Los Angeles today at 4 p.m.