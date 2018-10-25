LBCC student robbed at corner of Carson and Clark

A LBCC student was robbed of his personal belongings on the northwest corner of Carson Street and Clark Avenue near LAC on Tuesday evening around 9:00 p.m, according to an email sent by the school’s public relations.

The corner in question is catty-corner to Heartwell Park on the southeast side and the northwest side is easily recognizable with the green security fence that separates the corner from the school.

A call to Lt. Martinez was not immediately returned.

The investigation is ongoing and the Long Beach Police Department asks that anyone with information contact them at (562) 435-6711.

In addition to that, Community Relations has also released the following tips to lessen the possibility of future incidents.

“Dial 9-1-1 immediately if you see a crime in progress or if you see an incident requiring police assistance.”

“Be alert and aware of your surroundings when walking on campus. Avoid distractions like talking on your cell phone, or having your headphones on.”

“Don’t walk alone, especially at night. Evening Safety Escorts are available at both campuses. Call (562) 435-6711 to arrange for an escort.”

“Trust your instincts. If you feel like you are in a bad situation, listen to what your instincts are telling you to do.”

“See something, say something. If you see something that is alarming, please report it.”

Story will update as details develop.