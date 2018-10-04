Vikings defeat the Pasadena Lancers in a 15-3 win

Center Sabrina Juarez scored four goals leading the LBCC women’s water polo team to victory in a 15-3 win over the visiting Pasadena City College Lancers on Tuesday.

The Vikings started off strong scoring 10 goals in the first half of the game using aggressive tactics to rout the Pasadena Lancers.

Goalie Camila Rosas limited the Lancers to one goal in the first half of the game with a fast-paced defense.

“I was focusing on the ball and I made some good blocks,” Rosas said. “I thought it (the game) went pretty well we probably could’ve done better but I think we overall came out with a win so that was good.”

Both defenders Karissa Qualley and Samantha Martinez scored three goals during the game pushing LBCC toward the win.

According to head coach Chris Oeding improving the team’s defense is always a work in progress.

“Whether we are playing Pasadena or any other team our ability to be in the present and play in the moment and be aware of our player, our ball and all that stuff is something that we’re trying to get better at so we can establish a baseline press defense to be able to compete with the best teams in the state,” said Oeding.

The LBCC women’s water polo team (8-7 overall, 4-0 in conference) is a three-time defending South Coast Conference champion. Pasadena (1-5) is winless in conference play.

Sydney Brightenburg scored two goals for the Vikings, one in the second quarter and one in the third. Alejandra Villa, Harlie Whelan, and Madison Hinojosa each scored one goal.

Attacker Sara Capt said Pasadena players engaged in physical play throughout the game leading to frustration.

“This one player was bothering me and I should’ve let her go and not gone for it like I should’ve but its OK its all a learning experience,” said Capt.

LBCC’s next game will be at home on Oct.10 playing against Rio Hondo College.