Vikings with a killer 3-1 victory over the Lancers

Freshman outside hitter Tylie Johnson had a team high 15 kills to lead the Long Beach City College women’s volleyball team to a 3-1 victory over Pasadena College (25-18, 19-25, 25-22, 25-21) in the building Q gym on Friday.

Vikings were in a close battle in every set they played having to fight back from being down early.

The Vikings came out aggressive in the first set brining the intensity after coming off a loss and eventually went on to win the set, 25-18.

The Vikings found themselves in a bit of a hole in the second set being down 5-0 having to play catch up Vikings were able to tie the set at 11-11.

The Lancers offense remained in control, Vikings were unable to take the lead and the Lancers took the set, 25-19.

In the third set the Vikings saw themselves down early again but freshman outside hitter Tylie Johnson provided a much needed spark for the Vikings with 6 kills in the third set leading the Vikings to win the third set, 25-22.

Johnson credited her teammates for her great play and talked about what kind of leadership she brings to the team.

“It’s a team there’s not ever gonna be one player that’s leading the team, obviously there’s going to be times when I’m on and there’s going to be times when I’m not on and the team helps me out on those occasions,” Johnson said.

The fourth set the Vikings saw themselves down early again having to fight back with the Lancers having a 4-0 lead but quickly regained momentum after a quick timeout.

Sophomore setter Sierra Davis and sophomore outside hitter Jessica Blakeman were the two sparks that helped the Vikings regain the lead. Outside hitter Tylie Johnson would go on to get the last kill for the Vikings and giving them the win, 25-21.

Head Coach Misty May Treanor talked about how the team looked after coming off a loss, “It wasn’t pretty but we’ll take the win, I feel our team is a work in progress everyday. There were some good things but we want consistency,” Treanor said.

Treanor also talked about making adjustments to find more consistency, “We tried different people in there we weren’t afraid to put new people in we’re still trying to find that consistency, this marks the halfway point so we can afford to try new things,” Treanor said.

The Vikings improve to 15-3 overall on the season and 3-1 in conference play.

The Vikings will travel to Chaffey College for it’s next game on Friday but will return home and play host to LA Trade Tech College on Oct. 31 at the building Q gym at 5 p.m.