Vikings crowned SCC co-conference champions against the Warriors

LBCC sophomore Sierra Davis scored 21 kills and freshman Abigail Hargrove scored 6 kills, to lead the women’s volleyball team to victory over visiting El Camino with game scores of 25-17, 20-25, 25-21, 19-25, and 15-12 at LAC on Tuesday.

The Vikings women’s volleyball team made huge progress to a conference record of 7-1 and an overall record of 20-3.

During the final game, the Vikings managed to make up for their lost score from the fourth set to the fifth set where they won 15 over the Warriors’ score of 12.

“We won in set 5 so that was very exciting. We just really killed it, it was awesome,” Hargrove said.

The game became the most important aspect for the Vikings volleyball after winning 3 but dropping 2 in the process.

“This was my biggest game of the season…I think having me lead my whole team and helping them lead. Everybody just killed it and it was the first night that we played the whole season and that’s gonna help us go to the next season,” said Davis.

The Vikings want to bring the same energy and commitment that made them champions.

Women’s Volleyball head coach Misty May-Treanor had a feeling that her team had what it took to bring the championship title home for LBCC.

“I think it was great for the team being pushed this hard, but we knew we could do it against El Camino. It’s just a matter of playing in system and I thought we played more in system than we have and this is a good win for us heading into playoffs,” Treanor said.

Losing on the second set and the fourth set made Hargrove think back about the teams’ performances and how much dedication they put into the game.

“A couple days ago, we actually played with El Camino and lost and ever since then we’ve just been practicing really hard; we’ll stay an hour late if we need to. We worked on closing the block, worked on getting the pass where it needs to be and here we are, obviously it worked,” Hargrove said.

During the second and fourth set the Warriors were able to defeat the Vikings, but the Vikings were able to bounce back and come home victorious at the end of the game.