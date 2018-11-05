Vikings ground Seahawks in conference win

Midfielder Angel Villalobos scored a goal in the first half of the game off an assist from Martin Razo to lead the Vikings to victory over the visiting L.A. Harbor Seahawks 1-0 on Friday.

The Vikings advance to 11-3-4 while Seahawks dropped to 4-8-7.

“We played really well and worked as a team. We had good touches and played with high intensity,” Villalobos said.

The Vikings took more shots, 14, compared to the Seahawks nine, but the Seahawks had more shots on goal, with five, compared to the Viking’s three.

“We created a lot of opportunities, but didn’t finish them,” said coach Cameron Beaulac.

The Vikings defense held the Seahawks scoreless, the fifth time this season they were able to do so.

“The defense was solid and overall the team played well,” said Beaulac.

Steven Espinoza said ”We played defensive, we played united, put away more chances but our attack should have been better,” said Steven Espinoza.

Vikings goalie Mario DeLaTorre led both teams in saves with five, including a point blank save.

One yellow card was given to Viking’s player Miles Hodgson and three given to the Seahawks.

The Viking’s have already qualified for playoffs. The home game for playoffs will be two weeks from Nov. 3.

The Vikings next game will be on Tuesday at 5 p.m. where they will be host the Compton’s Tartars.