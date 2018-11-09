Women’s Volleyball sweep Cerritos College 3-0 in a conference win

23 kills between freshman Tylie Johnson and sophomore Jessica Blakeman gave the Vikings a 3-0 sweep against Cerritos College, with scores of 25-11, 25-22, and 25-14 in the building Q gym on Wednesday.

With this win, the Vikings improve to an overall record of 19-3 and a conference record of 3-1.

In the first set the Vikings came out aggressive and brought out a lot of energy.

With every point they scored the starters and the players on the bench screamed with enthusiasm and eventually ran away with the set, 25-11.

Head coach Misty May-Treanor talked about the energetic start her team came out with.

“I think we feed off the crowd, it was a good atmosphere in here tonight and we want to have that fast start early on to get us in rhythm for the rest of the game,” Treanor said.

In the second set, the Vikings were in more of a tight battle being down 9-6 but a defensive spark from freshman Abigail Hargrove helped the Vikings regain momentum and eventually went on to win the set, 25-22.

Hargrove spoke about her play and how it effective the team when they needed it the most.

“I just tried to be that defensive anchor for my team block the opponents hits and get some kills for myself when my opportunity is there, but it’s really a team game and I just try to do anything to help my teammates,” Hargrove said.

The third set played out like the first, the Vikings came out real hot sparking an overall sense in the crowd that the Vikings were going to end the game and get the sweep.

The Vikings went on to win the third set 24-15.

Sophomore Jessica Blakeman who had 5 kills in the third set talked about her teams sweep and what the new focus is with regular season almost coming to an end.

“We played real aggressive tonight and if we play like this every night from start to finish I think we can beat anyone, and our main focus is to finish out the regular season and win out conference and try to make a deep playoff run,” Blakeman said.

The Vikings will be at home against Imperial Valley College today at 4 p.m. at the building Q gym.