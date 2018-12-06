All-Conference coaches and players honored

Long Beach City College’s own Chris Oeding was honored for Coach of the Year, while student along athletes.

The students were awarded with All-Conference postseason honors by the South Coast Conference for the 2018-2019 seasons.

Oeding was awarded with the SCC Coach of the Year award for his men’s water polo record of 19-9 and his women’s record of 17-11.

“It really is just a reflection on the teams and the players,” Coach Oeding said when talking about the award.

Oeding spoke about the number of athletes from his team that were honored.

“We’re 11 people on the roaster, 9 of them are freshman, and for them to be able to come in and meld together as a team the way they did was a testament to their efforts that they put in.”

The Athletic Director Randy Totorp “It’s very easy to look over the aquatics because of how often they receive awards, but it truly it incredible to see what they accomplish,” said the Athletic Director Randy Totorp.

In regards to his success this season with the women’s water polo team, Oeding said, “We’re 11 people on the roaster, 9 of them are freshman, and for them to be able to come in and meld together as a team the way they did was a testament to their efforts that they put in.”

Multiple players in sports such as football, women’s and men’s water polo, and women’s volleyball were all aslo honored.

The football players who were honored were Divine Obichere, Pierre Robinson, Jack Genova, Teshawn White, Cross Poyer, Jeremiah Paulo, Jonathan Murphy, Noah Bias, Jeremiah Houston, Steven Almada, Sebastian Hernandez and Patrick Lee. Students that earned honorable mentions were Jonathan Bonds, Ahmir Wilson, and Jordan Yancy.

Women’s water polo players who were honored for first team were Alejandra Villa, Sydney Brightenburg, Cam Rosas, Samantha Martinez, and Madison Hinojosa, along with second team honorees Harlie Whelan and Karissa Qualley.

Stand out athlete Alejandra Villa, was also awarded with All-SCC MVP of the 2018 season from her performance this season.

Men’s water polo players included Karlo Krmek, Felipe Carsalade, Kobe Jackson, Hugo Roscio, Ivan Mercep were honored for the first team and Fabio Mujica and Aleksa Vucurovic were honored for the second team.

Krmek was also given the All-SCC MVP honors as well.

Women’s volleyball honored a total of four first team All-Conference players, Elsa Woods, Tylie Johnson, Jessica Blakeman and Levila Iosua, and the second team honorees were Kaitlyn Peterson and Sierra Davis.

Coach May-Treanor, a three time gold Olympic medalist and third year volleyball head coach, was also honored with the SCC Co-Coach of the year for the second year in a row for her assistance in leading the vikings to a 22 – 4 overall season.