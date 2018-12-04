Wildfires caused universities to extend fall 2019 applications

In wake of the most recent wildfires in California, universities have extended their fall 2019 application deadline to Dec.15.

With applications originally due on Nov. 30, California State Universities, University of California campuses, and private universities have extended their application deadline.

“​With many prospective students, their families and communities facing hardship due to wildfires affecting the entire state, the California State University (CSU) is extending the priority application deadline for fall 2019 admission to December 15,” according to a press release from California State University.

“The university previously announced a series of accommodations for applicants affected by recent wildfires, but the CSU has now extended the entire priority application window to ensure that all applicants have the opportunity to apply to their desired CSU campuses,” according to the press release.

According to Liz Phpain, CSU public relations representative, the office decided to extended the application last year in response to the 2017 California wildfires.

The University of California application has also been extended to Dec.15, However, students that were affected by the wildfires, have to request an extension for their application to be accepted on that day.

“We know this is a tremendously difficult time for prospective students and their families who have been impacted by the devastating wildfires,” said UC President Janet Napolitano. “This is one small way the university can offer support,” the press release said.

For UC universities, students who do request an extension and were affected by the wildfires, will be able to get a fee waiver which covers the cost of applying to four UC campuses.

For students applying to the UC system and did not request an extension, the application deadline was on Nov. 30.

As of Nov. 30, LBCC did not officially notify the student body as a whole about the deadline change.

However, the LBCC Career and Transfer Center notified the students that were on their emailing list about the CSU deadline extension and notified them about the UC deadline extension available to students affected by the recent wildfires.

“The Cal State University Chancellor’s Office has informed us that they will extend the Fall 2019 CSU transfer deadline from November 30, 2018 to December 15, 2018. We have checked with local CSU campuses, and we have confirmed this December 15 extension date. Even though the CSU system has granted this extension, we urge that you not to delay until the final days leading up to December 15 to apply,” sent in a general email from the LBCC Career and Transfer Center said.

“The UC system has not extended the Fall 2019 UC transfer deadline beyond November 30. We urge you to complete your applications by November 30 and not rely on last minute application extensions from UC campuses. The only applicants being granted an extension thus far are those affected by our recent devastating fires in California,” according to the email from the LBCC Career and Transfer Center.

The Common App, the application system for students who are applying to private universities, sent out a message to students using the application system. They encourage students to reach out to the colleges they are applying to see if the school has made any accommodations for them.

Students can also apply to universities for the fall 2020 semester next year.