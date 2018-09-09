Former President Barack Obama rallies for Californians to vote

Former President Barack Obama appeared at his first rally this political season to advocate for seven California Democratic Congressional candidates at the Anaheim Convention Center on Saturday, Sept. 8.

The invitation-only rally took place with the message of reminding people to get motivated and vote in the upcoming elections in November.

The rally also promoted the ideas for candidates to reach out to college students and young adults to vote for this upcoming election as LBCC and other colleges have a diverse crowd of students where their voices should be heard.

“This is a government for everybody, it’s not for sale and that is what we believe in” Obama said in response to the crowds concern that minorities voices are not being accounted for in the current Congress.

With Orange County traditionally having a strong Republican presence, the “Take it Back” movement hopes to inspire change by winning some California Republican seats in Congress.

“The biggest threat to our democracy is not one individual. It is not one big Super PAC of billionaires. It is apathy, it is indifference, it is us not doing what we are supposed to do” Obama said.

Obama stood beside candidates Harley Rouda (CA-48), Katie Hill (CA-25), Josh Harder (CA-10), TJ Cox (CA-21), Gil Cisneros (CA- 39), Katie Porter (CA- 45) and Mike Levin (CA-49) and gave support to each during his speech.

“What’s interesting about each candidate is they are very focused on things that are going on in Orange County, LA County, San Diego but at the same time they are thinking much broader terms. They are thinking about the effects on the United States as well as worldwide. They are global thinkers” local supporter in the Orange County area Dena LeCave said.

LeCave and other crowd members filled with campaign volunteers that were present shared the common belief that these candidates can change the current state of our Congress.

“We have to get out there and vote. Vote to get this nimrod out of office.” Steve Velasco a campaign supporter of candidate TJ Cox said after attending the rally.

Those in attendance also acknowledged that the change needed in the White House may not come easily but are prepared to undertake the task.

Carol Adamski a member of South Bay Swing Left and Orchard City Indivisible said, “My heart is open and ready to go for as long as it takes.”

While leaving Samantha Garcia, an active volunteer in her high school and resident in the LA area, was asked if she decided who she was going to vote for.

“No not yet. I haven’t done my research on it but I do plan to vote. I’m not exactly sure who is in my district. Whoever is in my district that is democratic I will” Garcia said.

The already enthusiastic crowd left the rally with the drive to continue pushing for these candidates and inspiring others who do not partake in voting to evoke change with them.