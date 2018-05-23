LBCC Participates in the 35th annual Pride Parade

Story By Karen Ramirez and Maila Bringas

Queer Space club, the LGBTQ on-campus support group, and the LBCC Board of Trustees participated in the 35th annual pride parade along with other organizations and participants on Sunday, May 20.

Rainbow flags were flown all across Ocean boulevard with sayings “Make America Gay Again”. Flamboyant drag queens walking in high stilettos and full beat make- up waved to the large crowds on the sides, in celebration of gay pride.

“Happy Pride!” shouts drag queen Jewels Long Beach, who is the director of entertainment and marketing at Hamburger Mary’s and the announcer for the parade. “It’s a great day to be gay,” she continues as announces the parade participants.

Erin Gnekow, 30, who came from San Diego said, “My first (pride) parade was nine years ago.” She said ever since she comes down to Long Beach Pride. This year she was there in support of her girlfriend, who was walking in the parade but did not give her name out.

Another woman, Deidre Reyes, who had flown from Hawaii to see her friend participate in the 2018 Long Beach Lesbian and Gay Pride also said it was her first time attending the parade.

“I think that it’s magnificent that all the elected officials are here, that they are supporting the LGBT community,” Reyes said. “I love the visibility of where I am sitting, and will probably come back next year,” she said.

“I love people having fun.” Spectator Raymond Neal said, attending his third year. “There’s lots of colors, (it is) fun.”

Only one member of the Queer Space club made an appearance and were contacted but no comment has been made.