The Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Los Angeles visits the seniors at the PCC

Learning how to keep the brain healthy has become one of many informal presentations senior citizens attend at the Lifetime Learning Center for free in the series on aging issues in QQ 122 on Mondays from March 12 – May 7.

Charles Wilcox represents the Alzheimer’s Association of greater Los Angeles and has been a volunteer for 26 years.

Wilcox gave his time to present to the senior students of the PCC on ways seniors can reduce risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

Wilcox’s position as a volunteer is to inform how aging affects the brain, explain normal changing with aging and reducing risks for memory problems.

Wilcox explained his relation with the disease and how it affects his life as he said, “My mother had Alzheimer’s and so did my aunt. It became a serious problem because she had a lot of money and people began to rip her off and she eventually lost everything.”

He added, “This is a silent disease and it grows over time as time progressives. By age 65, one in 10 seniors will have dementia and by age 85, one in three will have dementia, so the earlier we can diagnose the better we can reduce the disease, especially since there is no cure.”

What people should know that can make a difference in health are all of the ways they can live a healthful lifestyle.

Research suggests that certain lifestyle factors, such as nutritious diet, exercise, social engagement and mentality stimulating pursuits can help reduce risks of cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s disease.

Rue Wycoco, 23, a human-services major, is an intern for the Lifetime Learning Center and explained his thoughts on how the presentation was helpful to him and said, “My father is 69 years old and to learn all the ways what seniors can do to improve their health helps me be able to help my dad use those methods. He use to forget about a lot of things like where he placed his keys and wallet and now that I remind him it’s important to stay active and stimulate his mind he now remembers about his keys.”

The Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Los Angeles provides useful tools: a 24/7 helpline that is available anytime and in any language, care consultation where people may receive a free 1-on-1 service, education and training classes on Alzheimer’s, support groups nearby, and places people can join as a volunteer.

Anyone is able to contact the Alzheimer’s Association of L.A by calling (844) 435-7259 or visiting alzgla.org for more information.

They encourage volunteers and will provide no-cost, confidential screenings and evaluations.