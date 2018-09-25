Food donations for a good cause

“No student should be too hungry to learn at Long Beach City College,” LBCC Board of Trustees President Sunny Zia said after the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters donated more than 80 cases of canned and boxed food to help LBCC students in need on Friday at PCC.

Zia, alongside student ambassadors and LBCC President Reagan Romali to accept the large donation.

Four pickup trucks were piled high with cases of food to be distributed out to students in need through the food banks located at both LAC and PCC.

President Reagan Romali said, “The Carpenters are well known for their generosity with raising money for the homeless and we asked them if they could help us out and help our students and they said absolutely.”

Romali added, “We asked for a little and they gave us a lot and we will never be able to thank them enough.”

Many students arrive on campus ready to begin classes without having the proper nutritions beforehand, with this donation LBCC hopes to help homeless or food-insecure students.

“Here’s to the day that we end hunger starting right here in our backyard at Long Beach City College.” Sunny Zia said after receiving the food donation.

Christian Arriaga a student ambassador said, “This really gives students a new variety of food they can get at the school food banks and gives them the opportunity to be more connected to the school.”

The students health care services usually only were able to offer students small snacks and granola bars that were easily accessible during class breaks, now after this donation the food pantries will be able to provide those students in need a diverse choice in their selection.

Kavin Arnold with the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters said, “Randy Thornhill is the one who really encourages us to be more active in our community and we got the phone call that there was a surplus of food that needed to be distributed out to those in need and here we are at LBCC.”

“We love continuing to reach out to the community to show people that the image of the true Carpenders. We are all about the community and about family and promoting a higher living standard for all.” Arnold added.

The food pantries are located in the student health care offices at GG-117 at PCC and A-1010 at LAC more information is also available at www.lbcc.edu/student-health-services.