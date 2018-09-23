Scholarships available for students

Long Beach City College’s scholarship applications are available for students who want to apply and gain money while attending educational institutions in the Fall 2019 through Spring 2020.

The LBCC Scholarship Office offers application workshops during the months of September, October and November. The month of September offers four workshops located in the LAC and PCC building. The LAC building is on Thursday, September 20 at 10 a.m., located in A-1098 . The PCC building is on Thursday, September 27 at 3 p.m., located in LL-102.

A Scholarship Office Associate Director, Shyra Compton, quoted, “Our scholarship program has over 700 scholarships. We have online application. The student completes scholarship application, the autobiography, and it has to have two references. The deadline is Thursday, December 6 at 4 p.m. This is the scholarship for 2019-2020. We have already awarded students for 2018 and 2019. We collect the applications online through December. Then the spring semester we use to evaluate the applications, and see what scholarship we have available to give a student. If you’re selected to receive a scholarship, you are invited to our scholarship reception which depends on the year. It’s either late May or early June. It is at that reception that the student learns what scholarship he or she is receiving. With over 700 scholarships, each one is different. That is why we have one application and we match the student so they do not have to fill out an application for each scholarship individually. But typically, a student has to have a 2.0 GPA or higher to be considered.” The scholarship office determines which scholarship a student gets.

Each scholarship criteria is different. Some are based on needs, major, involvement on campus, and returning students.

A scholarship specialist, Traci Glassock, said, “All students who attend here full time or part time who have a 2.0 or above GPA can apply for the LBCC scholarships and we have over 700 different scholarships just set aside for our students only”

Glassock added, “Scholarship looks great on your resume, other scholarship applications, and transcript applications. It’s an honor to receive a scholarship. It’s an award, it’s a money that’s gifted to you from a generous donor so it matters. It’s money you don’t have to pay back. It is not like taking out student loans.”

A psychology and communication major, Enid Garcia, said “If you apply, the chances of getting scholarships are pretty high, they also have workshops and there’s a lot of them you can apply to. It helps with your fees and books..”

Garcia emphasized, “It’s good to have resources that we have in school instead of taking out loans. Just go the extra mile so go for a scholarship and it will look good on you. The maximum amount is $1000 which they divide in two payments.”

For those students who have little or no care for scholarships, Garcia said, “Students should care and use the resources that they have because when you transfer out, it’s going to be harder. It’s easy to get awarded like a lot here. I see people from different backgrounds who can apply and everybody has a chance.”

More information is available at 562-938-4766, scompton@lbcc.edu or stop by the office at the LAC A-1001.