Vikings offense comes out strong with a 38-21 win over Grossmont

The Vikings’ football team opened up their regular season with a home game against Grossmont college on Saturday, September 1 with a final score of 38-21.

Vikings came out with an explosive offense from the start with the second play of their first drive being a 45 yard strike down the field from freshman quarterback Drake Peabody to freshman wide receiver Victor Bates.

Sophomore wide receiver Patrick Lee got the Vikings on the board first with a 5 yard touchdown pass from Drake Peabody putting the Vikings up 7-0.

The Vikings defense held up their end of the bargain with not allowing a single first down on the Griffins first possession of the game, and sophomore cornerback Jeremiah Houston came up with a interception to get the Vikings the ball back.

The first half was all Vikings and Peabody tore apart the Griffins defense, passing for 3 touchdowns and taking one in for himself for a total of 4 touchdowns in the first half.

Peabody being a first year starter in this Vikings offense was poised and comfortable, he credited most of his success to his preparation during the off season: “The past offseason. Really mastering the offense developing timing with the receivers, lots of film study and preparation all fall camp and the week prior to the game,’’ Peabody said.

Vikings offense again came out strong with two more touchdown scores from freshman wide receiver Jonathan Bonds, and freshman running back Pierre Robinson to give them a 38-7 lead.

The Griffins would go on to score a pair of touchdowns but the Vikings defense were able to hold off Grossmont to a final score of 38-21.

The Vikings face a big test next week as they face off against Mt.Sac on the road, but will be back at home on Saturday, September 15 against LA Valley at Veterans Memorial Stadium at 5 p.m.