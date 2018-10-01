Family, friends cry for slain former LBCC football player at vigil

Story by Anna Karkalik and photos by Sydney Fredericks-Selby and Anna Karkalik

Guy Alford III's 10 year old brother, Amari Alford, cries in the arms of their father, Guy Alford at the vigil. The vigil was held behind Jack In The Box on Thursday. Alford was shot and killed Wednesday night as he went through the restaurant's drive thru. Photo by Sydney Fredericks-Selby

Friends and family gathered on Thursday evening to mourn for a former LBCC football player that was shot and killed at a Jack in the Box drive thru on Wednesday.

Members of Guy Alford’s family, friends, and community members held a vigil alongside of the sidewalk at the Jack In The Box. They lit candles and placed them alongside the sidewalk of the drive thru he was gunned down at, placing a football in the front.

The family of Guy Alford III, holds each other during the prayer in remembrance of the former LBCC football player. Photo by Anna Karkalik
Candles are lit at the vigil held behind the Jack In The Box where Guy Alford III was shot and killed. Alford was killed Wednesday night going through the drive thru of the restaurant. Photo by Sydney Fredericks-Selby

Alford’s 10 year old brother Amari Alford, was grief-stricken describing his love for his older brother.

“I love my brother a lot. He feeds me, he takes me places, he takes to school. He helps me, and I just love him,” Amari said to the media through tears.

Alford’s 10 year old brother Amari Alford is shown being hugged at the vigil for his brother. The vigil was held behind the Jack In The Box where Guy Alford III was shot on Wednesday night. Photo by Anna Karkalik

Alford’s 13 year old brother Shaheim Alford came forward to speak but was too distraught at the time.

Alford’s mother shared her son’s passion for football since he was young with the dream of making it to the NFL.

Alford graduated from Bishop Alemany High School and played for the LBCC vikings football team for 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons as a safety.

“He loved that school, he choose that school because he wanted to play for them. It wasn’t because he had to go there it was because he chose to go there,” said Alford’s mother, April Roby-Alford.

The LBCC Vikings Football team arranged candles to spell out the former teammate, Guy Alford III. Alford was shot and killed Wednesday night. Photo by Sydney Fredericks-Selby
April Roby-Alford, the mother of former LBCC football player, Guy Alford III, is held by a family member at the vigil for her son, Thursday. Guy Alford III was shot and killed behind the Jack In The Box in Long Beach, Wednesday night. Photo by Sydney Fredericks-Selby

The LBCC football team held a candlelight vigil at the Veterans Memorial Stadium to honor their former teammate on Wednesday.

Members of the LBCC football team that played with him in past seasons shared they would always remember Alford as a great leader, a hard worker, and  a source of motivation for a lot of the freshman players on the team as the former defensive captain.

Cross Poyer a defensive back for LBCC said, “He was very aggressive and always hard working, that’s something that you will hear a lot when someone brings up Guy.”

Poyer said he took a lot of traits from Alford in his leadership skills and his dedication to the team on and off the field as a defensive captain this year.

Head coach Brett Peabody said, “We always called him the humble beast, he was a beast on the field he always came prepared. Off the field he was quiet and humble, a great guy to be around with an infectious smile.”

“It’s a tremendous lost in terms that he did things the way you would expect these guy to be. Be hard working, be coachable, be respectful, have a good attitude and care for one another on the team,” Peabody said.

The details of the shooting are still unclear and have not been issued out by police as the investigation is ongoing.

