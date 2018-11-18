Art show about empowerment comes to LBCC

Dozens of LBCC student artists gathered to showcase their work for those who have an appreciation of creativity and art on Tuesday evening.

There is a plethora of talent on campus in which students who can turn a blank canvas into beautiful works of art.

The gallery, which now is themed “Disaster, History, Integumentum” is full of different sculptures and paintings that show an appreciation of the body and the self, and short films made by students that focus on death and disaster. What really catches your eye about the paintings, is the fact that they are paintings of real people, in the nude.

Photography major Jasper Collins attended the event in support of art photography, which was his main interest in attending the event.

“I’m here to see all of the art medians coming together and to see how art is impacting people on campus,” Jasper Collins said.

Everything was organized exquisitely as the visual aid on the outside, and became more in-depth in the classrooms for each branch of art once you walked to the inside.

Accompanied by live music and finger foods throughout the night, it was meant to be enjoyable for all who came out and showed support for the arts.

Walking into the classrooms and watching the demonstrations of each art median was a creative and informative experience, through the lens of the audience. The artwork had its own unique style by presenting it with old-school screen printing and darkroom development of photos. Many of these demos gave a little art history and background to how the artists started and how the practices are still used today.

As a part of the integument portion, which has to do with body positivity and being comfortable in your own skin, there were nude paintings of models, that were meant to show the models being very confident in who they are.

“To see what our students are capable of, what they’re doing in our classes, and what you’ll see is some stuff that’s being done at a modest scale but looks more expensive than it actually is,” said Elias Daughdrill who is a film professor at LAC.

Daughdrill is the professor that facilitated the screenings of student films shown in part thanks to the visual and media arts department.

For many students, this served as a creative way to see how the different art programs operate and run a gallery pertaining to a certain topic.

“I’m undeclared, and right now I’m exploring my options and right now I wanna be an art major,” LBCC student Andrea Alejo said.

The gallery will be open until December 13, in the K-building at LAC.