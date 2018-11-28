Intense defense in the second half pushed the Vikings ahead of the Cypress Chargers 77-75

Guard Jace Bass scored 22 points to lead the Long Beach City College Vikings with a victory over home team, the Cypress Chargers, by a score of 77-75 on Nov. 21.

Bass, who was the leading scorer, made 10-12 free throws, had 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal.

The Vikings broke Cypress’ winning game streak leaving them now at 3–1.

Head coach Barry Barnes’s main focus this game was to get more rebounds.

“We lost our previous game because of rebounds and we got out rebounded our last game,” said Barnes. “In order for us to win we have to get those rebounds,” he added.

Missing rebounds had a big impact on the team in their previous loss against Cerritos, breaking the Vikings winning streak, putting them at 6-1.

The Vikings were up the majority of the first half but having a few turnovers the Chargers were able to catch up leaving the game tied at 36 points at halftime.

Both teams were in foul trouble throughout the game, which led both coaches to eventually picking up technical fouls.

Sophomore point guard Jeremiah Sadler, led the scoreboard for the first half for the Vikings with 8 points.

“I prepared myself for the game, put shots up this morning and stayed focused,” said Sadler. “Pushing our defense towards the end helped us getting the win.”

With a minute left in the game the Vikings had a seven point lead, but costly turnovers and fouls gave Cypress the possibility to come back and win the game.

With is being a close game and under a minute left to play, freshmen guard Bass secured the win for the Vikings with a couple key free throws.

Leaving the first half with only 5 points, he put up 17 points in the second half providing a much needed spark for the rest of the team.

“This game was definitely a competitive one, leaving the first half with a tie game we knew we had to come out, and push our defense,” said score leader Bass.

Coach Barnes was satisfied that the Vikings kept their patience and finished the process, “We get to go home and enjoy thanksgiving with our win,” said Barnes.

The Vikings play their next game on Thursday against Barstow college in West LA, and will have their first home game of the season on Dec. 7.