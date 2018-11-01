Citystyle Photo gallery of spooktacular Halloween costumes on campus Photos by Victoria Rowe November 1, 2018 Facebook Twitter Tumblr Kaitlin as Little Red Riding Hood had brought freshly baked muffins in her basket. 1 of 12 Gavin Gagne dressed as The Riddler for Halloween. "The Riddler has always been my favorite Batman villain." Nadia Chuela rocking a pink lady costume she found for only a dollar "Lovin' the 50s, might as well be a pink lady," Chuela said. Kayla Trimble dressed up as the Evil Stepmother. "My step mom's birthday is today and she loves Snow White," Trimble said. Camille Warren dressed as super woman for Halloween. "I'm a super woman because I'm a mom to a super girl," Warren said. Camille Carson dressed up as an undercover music princess for her Halloween costume. Diana Aquino chose to dress up as a dark angel. "I'm dressed as a dark angel because I am a dark angel," Aquino said. Kaitlin as Little Red Riding Hood had brought freshly baked muffins in her basket. Linda Jimenez wore a colorful overwatch jacket for Halloween. Heidi Alsangak dressed as a belly dancer for Halloween. Alejandro Flores dressed as the Joker for Halloween. Gustavo Medina's Code name Kids Next Door inspired costume. "It's a really fun show," Medina said. Ruben Bramasco dressed as a Vietnam War veteran, wearing a jacket belonging to an actual veteran. LBCC students pose for portraits at the LAC quad on Halloween 2018.