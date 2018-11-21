Vikings conquer Griffins in volleyball playoff win

LBCC sophomores Sierra Davis and Jessica Blakeman combined for 31 kills as the Vikings defeat the Grossmont Griffins at The Hall of Champions at LAC in four sets 25-23, 25-12, 25-18, 25-12, to win the first round of Regional playoffs.

Riding an eight game winning streak, the Vikings improve their record to 7-1 in conference play, and 22-3 overall.

This win lets the Vikings move on to the second round of the regional playoffs where they will host the Cypress Chargers on Saturday at LAC.

Despite the Vikings struggles in the beginning, losing the first set to the Griffins, they were able to recoup and take back the game winning the next three sets outright.

Head coach Misty May-Treanor spoke about the conversation with the team after the first set, “Our backs are against the wall. You can’t save anything for tomorrow, you have to leave everything you have here but you can’t leave an ounce in your body and lose because there is no tomorrow. you guys have to control the outcome,” said May-Treanor.

These words greatly inspired the Vikings to dominate the second set 25-12.

Sophomore Outside Hitter Jessica Blakeman was pleased with the results saying “ It feels really good to put some points on the board.” She also said “it was good for the team to come out strong”

Throughout the game the home crowd was cheering wildly for the Vikings. Sophomore Right Side opposite Sierra Davis was very happy to see that saying “I think that helps a lot of us when we hear them out there and we have them on our side, it’s a huge factor.”

The Vikings started the third set strong leading 15-8, but the Grossmont Griffins competed well to trail only by a few 17-14, before the Vikings could win the set 25-18.

The Vikings returned to their winning ways as they dominated the fourth and final set, winning 25-12.

The Vikings will meet the Cypress Chargers for the first time this season in a non scrimmage game on Saturday.

The winner will move on to the State Championship at Solano College.