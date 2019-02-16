Vikings lose by four on the road at Cypress

The LBCC Vikings Baseball team took a loss against the Cypress Community College Chargers at Cypress on Feb.12.



The Vikings began the game by holding the Chargers scoreless until Cypress broke the standoff at the bottom of the 3rd, gaining the lead with four runs.





Outfielder, Rafeeq Rahim waits for the pitch for a chance to get the LBCC Vikings caught up from a four down against the Cypress Chargers.

During the 5th inning, the Vikings put up two points with Zach Rivas hitting a homerun and bringing in Rafeeq Rahim home to put the score at 4-2.



With no other points put up by the Vikings the rest of the game the Chargers scored two more times before the game ended in a loss for the Vikings.



The Vikings finished the game off with a total of 2 runs, 4 hits, and 3 errors on the board.



“Coming into this game we knew we had to throw fastballs early and try to get an early lead but, it didn’t go as planned,” Travis Aversa said, reflecting on the game.



Noel Soto begun the game as the starting pitcher with Jonathan Martz, Sebastian Irwin, And Trevor Sutt following behind.



Starting 2nd baseman Raul Gonzalez spoke on the loss after the game saying “I personally need to work on my timing when I’m up at bat.”



Catcher Brett Wells, the leadoff hitter for the game against Cypress College.

Coach Casey Crook followed up with, “As a team we have to improve both sides of it, offense and defense.”



The Chargers finished the game with 6 runs, 7 hits, 3 errors.



After this loss, the Vikings have 7-2 so far in the season.



Their next game day is on Feb. 16th at San Diego College where the Vikings have a double header with them being scheduled to play Grossmont & San Diego City.

