Job fair features new hiring positions for students

The third annual Job Fair will be hosted by LBCC , The City of Long Beach, Pacific Gateway Workforce Network, and the LA County on Tuesday Sept. 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Veterans Stadium at LAC.

The event will be open to the the whole community and will include free parking and free entry. A total of 90 employers will be attending and two recruiters from each employment will be there giving a total of 180 employers looking to fill over 4,000 positions.

A variety of jobs will be offered from aerospace, construction and engineering, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector/non-profit/government admin, retail/hospitality & tourism, to transportation and logistics.

An outreach was done to look for a variety of different employers that were hiring to participate in this annual job fair such as Buffalo Wild Wings, The Boeing Company, Clark Construction, University of Southern California, Keck School of Medicine, Juanita’s Foods, Long Beach Police Department, and Long Beach Transit..

Manager, Lucius Martin, encourages the community to attend the job fair to connect in person with local talent. “Resumes are often submitted online and a lot of the times they don’t get looked at or some even get lost.”

It is also recommended that interviewee’s bring multiple copies of their resumes to insure the most chance in landing in a job.

“I have a multiple copies of my resume ready to go” says biology major, Yvette Urquieta. She was informed from this job fair event from her achievement coach and will be attending in hope to know about the many more job opportunities they have to offer.

Stephanie Chavez, sociology major, was not aware or informed of this event but says she will now attend and is very excited to experience her first job fair. “It’s a great opportunity for me in particular because there will be a variety of jobs; and since I can’t work weekends I hope to look at a few options.”