Women’s basketball drops 3-4 after loss against Palomar College

Despite Long Beach City College forward De’Brianna Hampton scoring 20 points against Palomar College on Tuesday, the Vikings were defeated 74-69.

The Vikings record dropped to 3-4, while the Comets rose to 7-1.

Head coach Michael Anderson was worried about some of his players not executing through every possession, by being more aggressive in the paint.

“We had a lot of opportunities in the game that our best players gave, but we couldn’t execute them and we need to fix them if we want to win more,” Anderson said.

However, with the Vikings being up the second and third quarter, the Comets came into the fourth quarter wanting to finish strong.

No injuries were reported during the game, and 16 fouls were called for LBCC and 20 for Palomar.

The Vikings guard Kaylin Brown, who was the top scorer last game, did not have many scoring opportunities this time around. Brown played 37 minutes and put up 12 points and 4 assist.

“I think I shot the ball well. I was also patient as the PG on offense while being pressed. Defensively I was in the right spots, i knew where the shooter was and I was also in help side defense two passes away.”

Comets guard/forward Sara Ahmadpour, who was difficult for the Vikings to defend, scored 18 points.

The Vikings forward Kiara Lewis was also having trouble during the game, she played for 10 minutes but was only able to put up 2 points and 2 steals.

The Vikings Guard Taja Ward looks forward to the next game and hopes she will get more court time as she played 21 minutes and only put up 1 point and 1 assist.

“I’m having difficulty in getting boards (rebounds) but I know my team can always play good so I have hope for them,” Ward said.

The Vikings prepare to play at LA Valley on Dec. 7 at 5 p.m.