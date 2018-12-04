Police car chase on Carson Street and Clark Avenue

A police chase ended around noon on Tuesday at Carson Street & Clark Avenue, on the southeast side of the LBCC liberal arts campus.

The suspect was wanted for robbery with a knife, according to authorities.

According to a Yolanda Fernandez who witnessed the event, four helicopters were surrounding the car, one on the northeast side of the college, on the southeast, the southwest, and one helicopter was circling around.

The chases ended after an officer managed a PIT maneuver causing the suspect to stop.

There was no involvement with Long Beach City College.