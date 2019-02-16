LBCC Athletic Director Randy Totorp resigns

Athletic Director and former head coach of the men’s volley team Randy Totorp resigns to take new AD position at Saddleback College.



Totorp expressed how difficult the decision was for him to depart from LBCC.



“This was a very difficult decision for me, Long Beach and Long Beach City College has been a big part of my life. The long term impact for me and my family ultimately became my focus over my deep connection to the college and the city”, Totorp said.



He also went on to explain why he chose Saddleback College, “ My new position keeps me in athletics, while adding Associate Dean responsibilities as part of an academic division.



According to Totorp “ Saddleback is a top notch college with a focus on excellence and a strong future, but I am excited to be here to provide leadership for the student athletes, staff and community”.



Totrop who led the men’s volleyball team to 3 state championships, was also a former LBCC alumni, who played two seasons for the men’s volleyball team from 1994-1995.

“His volleyball IQ is off the charts” said one of the volleyball team members Melbe Perez.



Several staff members were shocked to hear he was resigning because he was so respected and appreciated in Long Beach.



“ I was split when I first heard that Randy was leaving LBCC to take a new position at Saddleback, my initial thought was that I was happy for him and his family on getting a better position, but of course I was bummed”, said current head coach of the men’s volleyball Jonathan Charette.



Head coach Jonathan was also a former player for the LBCC volleyball team and played for Totorp while he was head coach.



He mentioned that Totorp “As a coach was very thorough with his vision and had a plan for the team, did a very good job at motivating his players and knowing that they can achieve more”.



Team members from the volleyball team were also shocked when they heard that Randy was resigning, “ Randy was a great volleyball coach who I’ve known for almost 2 years, he helped me a lot with volleyball and school, making sure I was on track with everything, the athletic department is definitely going to miss Randy keeping everyone and everything intact” said team member Melbe Perez.

