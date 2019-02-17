Vikings quell the Tartars during annual Coaches vs. Cancer game

Guard Jamiu Akinbile lead the LBCC Vikings Men’s Basketball team with 28 points to win over the Compton Tartars during the annual Coaches Vs. Cancer game on Wednesday, Feb. 13 with a final score of 93 – 84.



Akinbile credited the win to the players being able to work together well on the court.



“Just being great teammates, that’s what makes us play together. Having fun on the court. We just got the bond,” Akinbile said



With this win, the Vikings continue their winning streak having won a total of six games so far.



Guards Jace Bass and Charles Smith assisted Akinbile with the win over the Tartars with Bass scoring 15 points and Smith scoring 18 points.



Vikings guard Jace Bass shoots a free throw on Feb 13 vs Compton.

Head Coach Barry Barnes expected a tough game against the Tartars.



“I have a lot of respect for Compton players and also the coaches. No matter our record, no matter if we are winning or losing it is a rivalry game. I know we are having a good season right now and this team is not but it is going to be a good game tonight.” Barnes said



Akinbile put the Vikings on the board by scoring a free throw in the first two minutes of the game.



Forward Matthew Wooten followed up by scoring a layup.



After the first half, the Tartars led with a score of 55-46 but the Vikings came back during the second half scoring a total of 47 points.



At the beginning of 2nd half, Guard Kester Ofoegbu scored made a jump shot which was followed up by three pointer from Smith.

In celebration of the Coaches Vs. Cancer event, there was a halftime free throw contest that audience members participated in.



Order of Thor Secretary, Arthur Zamorano, won the contest and was given an LBCC swag bag containing items such as a new college sweatshirt.

Barnes was enthusiastic to have this fundraiser in place.



“We are fortunate enough that we didn’t have through the battle, dealing with the cancer. We are blessed enough that we are healthy and also being able to set a foundation like that to give back to people that are cured from it and have been affected by cancer. It is big for us and we do it every year,” Barnes said.



The annual Coaches Vs. Cancer game is played to raise money for the American Cancer Association to find a cure for cancer.



The Vikings play the L.A. Harbor Seahawks on the road on Friday Feb. 15.

