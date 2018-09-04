New beginnings for the LBCC viking football team

The Vikings football team has had a successful four years. Accomplishing winning 4 games straight, becoming #11 in the state, #20 in the country, and winning several Conference titles that has earned them a reputable reputation.

The new season commences with new players including incoming freshman and returning sophomores.

Brett Peabody, the head coach for the Vikings football team, discussed his excitement for the season this year and is looking forward to how the football team has progressed from the last season.

“The team has been practicing for 6 days out of the week for the month of August with tremendous attitude and great work ethic,” Peabody said.

In order to prepare for the season the team puts in time to practice by working on situational issues during practice. Also, before a game, the team watches footage on their opponent to get an idea of their tendencies.

According to Cross Poyer, the defensive captain of the Vikings football team, “I am ready for the challenge this year. I feel like the whole football team is ready for this season.”

As a returning sophomore, Poyer helps his teammates get familiar with plays and directing them into the right direction with the right mindset and work ethic.

As Poyer reflects on his freshman year, he says, “As a freshman, I didn’t know I was going to start. I came here working hard and doing what I had to do. I lead the team into interceptions, tackles and helped navigating them to all conference.”

The newest quarterback for the Vikings football team, Drake Peabody, said, “We should hopefully win state. Our offensive is really good.”

The vikings pulled off the season opening win over Grossmont with a final score of 38-21 on Saturday, September 1 with their next game hosted at Mt. San Antonio on Saturday, September 8.