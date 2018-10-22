Rally for Charter Amendment B held in downtown Los Angeles

There was a rally for Charter Amendment B, that will be on the ballot for Los Angeles voters, in Downtown Los Angeles on the south lawn of City Hall on Saturday.

Voters that are in the city of Los Angeles will have the Charter Amendment B on their ballots to consider having a public bank on Nov. 6.

The Public Bank will be city owned and handled by an independent board of governors that are residents.

The rally was called, ‘The Defundraiser’, that happened at 1 p.m. that was open to the public for all ages.

Los Angeles resident K. Rae attended the rally in curiosity of what Charter Amendment B was.

“I didn’t know what it was at all. It seemed to be a progressive cause and I’m excited to hear about it,” said Rae.

There were guest speakers and comedians that spoke at the rally.

A few of the guest speakers were Public Bank Los Angeles founder Trinity Tran and Public Bank legislative director David Jette.

A few of the comedians that performed were Eric Andre and James Adomian.

Public Bank Los Angeles founder Tran spoke about wanting to take money out of Wells Fargo and move it into more socially responsibility bank.

“Creating a publicly owned locally controlled accountable transparent option for our public finances instead of billions of our tax dollars right now sitting and checking into investment accounts of Wall Street banks where it earns next to zero, and zero interest where it costs money to manage. Billions of dollars that Wall Street banks utilize to finance wars and private prisons and immigration detention center,” said Tran.

People at the rally supported the Charter Amendment B. They want to support Los Angeles and its ability to declare its independence from Wall Street.

Public Bank legislative director Jette believes that the city of Los Angeles will care for its’ own money compared to how Wall Street currently invest in people’s money.

“They’re going to invest it overseas, they’re going to invest it in high yield areas maybe commercial, a single family real estate. Maybe they will take a little bit of money and buy up houses in your neighborhood that are distressed, and then they will come and renovate them, and they wont lease them for six months. They will wait till the prices go up and then they will turn it into an Airbnb.”

The comedian Andre joked about the 3rd Amendment and the President’s cabinet.

“He got Betsy Devos, Rick Perry, Jeff Sessions, George Zimmerman, Ted Nugent, Honey Boo Boo child, Smashmouth, Jigsaw from the Saw movies, who else, PF Changs, Colonel Sanders, and Papa Johns I think is the new Supreme court justice.”

The comedian Adomian dressed and impersonated Bernie Sanders at the rally.

Musicians Mikal Cronin and Nick Thorburn performed guitar and singing performances throughout the rally.

There was live art being orchestrated by Alex Schaefer next to the speakers on the south lawn of City Hall.

The Charter Amendment B was endorsed by the Los Angeles County Democratic Party.