The Vikings football team takes a step back this season

The past few years the Long Beach City College Vikings football team saw success with an overall record of 36-9 from 2014-2017 until this season, with their worst record since the 2013 season finishing with an overall record of 4-6 and 1-4 in conference play.

With an opening home win and a close loss to a top ranked team on the road, the Vikings seemed hopeful for success for their remaining season.

A 47-0 loss against Riverside City College derailed their season with the Vikings going on to lose the next four out of six games, and having their first two game losing streak in three years.

Freshman quarterback Drake Peabody got off to a good start, but an ankle injury caused him to miss the remaining four games of the season.

Peabody talked about his overall thoughts on the season, “I felt confident heading into the season and as a team, but we had set higher goals than the outcome,” Peabody said.

Peabody also mentioned the setbacks that led to the Vikings losing season, “I think the major setbacks was losing players to injury, I think it was 18 players we lost to season ending injuries, it seemed like every game one or two players were getting hurt,” Peabody said.

On the offensive side, freshman running backs Treshawn White and Pierre Robinson, quarterback Jonathan Murphy, and sophomore wide receiver Patrick Lee all finished with five touchdowns each.

On the defense, sophomore cornerback Jeremiah Houston led the team with three interceptions, and freshman defensive back Jack Genova led the team with 47 tackles.

Head Coach Brett Peabody discussed his thoughts on the teams performance this season.

“We dealt with a lot of injuries and we didn’t live up to the standard of a Vikings football team this past season, but our guys fought hard every game and we still have plenty of talent to start fresh next year and get back to our winning ways,” Peabody said.

12 Viking football players went on to receive all conference selections.